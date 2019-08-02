El Paso’s historic Concordia Cemetery is more than a place people are dying to get into. It’s also 52 acres packed with El Paso history and the graves of those who have shaped the city’s past, present and future.
On the Aug. 10 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with the dedicated volunteer who works to preserve the cemetery and make sure El Pasoans know their history. She is Patricia Kiddney, president of the Concordia Heritage Association.
We’ll get her views on the history of Concordia and El Paso.
