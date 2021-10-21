UTEP will host a Celebration of Life for university President Emerita Diana Natalicio at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in UTEP’s Centennial Plaza.
Natalicio, who led UTEP for 31 years, died Sept. 24 at the age of 82.
“Diana Natalicio’s impact went far beyond the UTEP campus,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a statement. “She paved the way for thousands of UTEP alumni, many of whom were first-generation college students. She touched a lot of people. This will be an evening to remember her.”
Among those participating will be Wilson; Bill Siedhoff, Natalicio’s brother; James B. Milliken, chancellor of the University of Texas System; Doma Tshering, ambassador and permanent representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations; and Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon, consul general of Mexico in El Paso.
Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey will perform, and 200 sky lanterns will be released in the air.
Natalicio was an El Paso Inc.'s Women of Impact, additionally honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the newspaper company in 2019.
The celebration is open to the public and will be livestreamed at utep.edu/natalicio.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Natalicio’s memory can donate to the Dr. Natalicio Legacy Fund at pickaproject.utep.edu/project/27951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.