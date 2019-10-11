The Cloud 915 Comedy Showcase featuring six stand-up comedians will kick off this year’s El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The showcase will be headlined by El Paso native Adam Dominguez, a self-described “professional smartass” who now works the comedy scene in Las Vegas.
Other performers include:
Las Cruces native Joe Rodriguez, a “habitual line stepper”
Nico Adjemian, a 2015 Southwest Laughfest Comedy Festival finalist who can be heard on the KLAQ-FM morning show
The “still broke” comedian, actor, singer and dancer Anthony Austin Brown
Cathedral High grad Dante Verduzco, who says funny is his first language
And host Lando V.C., known for his silly humor.
Celebrating its sixth season, the Jewel Box Series at the Philanthropy Theatre above the Plaza Theatre in Downtown, is produced in partnership with El Paso Live.
Jewel Box Series events include a concert by Emily Davis and Jaimelynn Amato Nov. 3; improv by the Border Theater Dec. 3; and more theater, ballet, poetry and music monthly through May 2020.