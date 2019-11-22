Here’s a holiday gift idea: El Paso Chihuahuas tickets.
For the first time, tickets for some Chihuahuas games are on sale prior to spring: A limited number of Opening Day and Saturday individual game tickets for the 2020 season are on sale through Nov. 29 – only online at epchihuahuas.com.
Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14 against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s affiliate) at Southwest University Park.
Saturdays will include postgame fireworks spectaculars.Theme nights and promotions will be announced at a later date, officials said.
The Chihuahuas are also taking deposits for new 2020 Season Seat Memberships, which include six price levels. Groups, Premium Hospitality Events and single-game suites are also on sale.
Tickets for the following home games are now on sale:
April 14 - Las Vegas Aviators
April 18 - Salt Lake Bees
May 2 - Tacoma Rainiers
May 9 - Sacramento River Cats
May 16 - Salt Lake Bees
May 30 - Albuquerque Isotopes
June 6 - Las Vegas Aviators
June 20 - Memphis Redbirds
July 11 - Fresno Grizzlies
Aug. 1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
Aug. 15 - Reno Aces
Aug. 29 - Fresno Grizzlies