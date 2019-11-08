Cue the “Turn Back Time” quips, megastar Cher is returning to El Paso.
The “goddess of pop,” 73, is kicking off the 2020 leg of her Here We Go Again tour at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on March 6.
The singer and actress last graced the Sun City on her “farewell” tour for two separate sold-out shows in 2002 and 2003.
“If you like music, entertainment and the blitz of the industry, you have to come. It’s not just for fans of Cher’s music,” UTEP Director of Special Events Jorge Vasquez told El Paso Inc. “The costume changes, the dancers, the lights – it’s just a spectacle.”
Cher has reigned over the pop charts for more than 50 years – from her early hits in the 1960s such as “I Got You, Babe” and “The Beat Goes On” as half of the husband-and-wife duo Sonny & Cher with Sonny Bono, to her record-breaking hit “Believe” in 1998. Her latest record, the ABBA covers album, “Dancing Queen,” was released in 2018.
Opening the show are fellow music legends Nile Rodgers & Chic, who defined the disco era with hits like “Le Freak,” and “Good Times.” Rodgers is also known as the songwriter and guitarist behind Daft Punk’s smash hit “Get Lucky” in 2013.
Vasquez said there’s more big-name shows to be announced soon.
“We are going to announce shows that are equally as big as this. Nobody likes to come to a city that doesn’t support shows, so I’m confident with these shows that I can tell promoters ‘If you come to El Paso, you are going to play to a sold-out audience.’”
Tickets to the concert were to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 7.