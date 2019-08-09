As fall approaches, it’s the best time of year to get out and explore El Paso’s natural wonders. And the best way to do that is the annual event called Celebration of Our Mountains.
On the Aug. 17 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, get the full rundown of special hikes, talks, tours and other events planned for this fall. Special guests are Celebration CEO Jim Tolbert and President Eric Kappus, the geologist who discovered the dinosaur tracks near Mount Cristo Rey.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.