As the popular Grinch song goes, he’s a mean one!
The green, furry fictional character who stole (and eventually returned) Christmas was created by the great Dr. Seuss in the 1950s and comes to life across the world every winter.
Around El Paso, the Grinch takes on many shapes and forms – but remains green and mean!
One area Grinch said he was too busy to answer a few questions from a friendly reporter. Another ignored our interview request altogether.
But one – the 915 Grinch, whose real name we swore to protect (and we didn’t cross our fingers when we did!) – gave El Paso Inc. a few minutes to talk about the holidays, tamales and his friend, Cindy Lou Who.
Check out what he had to say – what you choose to believe is up to you.
Q. What are the best and worst places for a Grinch to hang out in El Paso?
The best places are city dumps. You can find so many nifty things that people just toss right out! Finders, keepers!
The worst places? Well that’s easy. I’ll give you the short list: Schools, playgrounds, shopping malls, day cares, restaurants, diners – basically anywhere there’s people! Yuck!
Q. Where do you hang out during the holiday season?
Well, despite my better judgment, there’s Christmas things at Dunkin’ Donuts on Dec. 8 and 15 at 9414 Dyer. Check out my Facebook page, 915 Grinch, for more appearances.
Q. What do you want for Christmas?
You mean ‘Grinchmas,’ right? Mama don’t do that Christmas junk!
Hmm, nobody has ever asked me that before. I guess I want to lose three pounds for ‘Grinchmas’ to get my beach bod back.
Q. What’s your favorite thing about Christmas and why?
Grinchmas! I would say being with people you love. Did you buy that? PRESENTS for ME! Duh!
Q. Tell me about Cindy Lou. What is she like?
She’s the only one I don’t want to throw off a mountain. She gives the best hugs and she smells like strawberries. DARN these questions! Meh, she’s alright I suppose.
Q. What’s one naughty thing you’ve done this year? Anything nice?
Naughty? Well that’s just me everyday, duh! I’m the Grinch!
Nice? I sneezed on some lady’s hair and it made for a great hairdo. Some people pay good money for that.
Q. What do you do the rest of the year after the holidays?
I sit around and watch The Kardashians. I have to keep up with them. I thought I was a mess!
I’m trying to teach Max how to be more productive, like fetch me a beverage, make me a five-course meal, clean the lair – you know, dog stuff.
Q. Red or green tamales?
First of all, what the heck are tamales? Is that some sort of Martha Stewart concoction? That lady needs to give it a rest! Whatever they are, GREEN! Always green!
Q. Anything else you want to add?
Have fun! Make memories while you can. Live, love, laugh. The world is too serious. Let’s have fun! Merry Grinchmas!