The Broadway in El Paso 2021-22 season lineup includes a mix of everything from folk rock, a fiddler, Disney and the Beatles.
El Paso Live! on Wednesday announced its lineup to its season ticket holders in an event at the Plaza Theatre. The season will feature:
- “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” on Jan. 16-17, 2022
- “Fiddler on the Roof” on Feb. 1-2, 2022
- “Anastasia” on March 1-2, 2022
- “Rain: Tribute to the Beatles” on April 26, 2022 (add-on show)
Season tickets are now on sale and current season ticket holders can now renew their subscriptions. Deadline for renewal is Nov. 5. Broadway in El Paso offers three show packages with the option to add the “Rain” show.
Tickets for individual shows will be announced at a later date.
Rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season are “Stomp,” on Dec. 11-12 and “Waitress” on May 24-25. Those two shows are not included in the 2021-22 season tickets, however.
Tickets and information:915-231-1111; elpasolive.com/events/broadway
