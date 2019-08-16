If anyone knows rhythm and blues, it’s Boz Scaggs.
Scaggs will perform at the Plaza Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 28, bringing a mix of his numerous hits, such as “Breakdown Dead Ahead” and “Look What You’ve Done to Me” as well as a revue of some of the finest blues, soul and jazz music ever made.
Here are four things you should know about Scaggs:
1. Scaggs was originally the guitarist for The Steve Miller Band.
Long before the days of “Rock’n Me,” the Steve Miller Blues Band (as they were then called) was one of the hottest up-and-coming psychedelic blues rock bands in San Francisco, and
Scaggs was their guitar-slinging secret weapon. He appeared on their first two records, “Children of the Future” and “Sailor,” which features the FM radio staple “Living In The USA.”
2. Scaggs gave legendary guitarist Duane Allman one of his first big breaks.
After leaving the Steve Miller Band in 1969 to pursue a solo career, Scaggs began recording his self-titled debut album at the famous Muscle Shoals Studios in Alabama.
One of the musicians working at Muscle Shoals was an unknown 22-year-old session guitarist named Duane Allman. Scaggs featured Allman throughout the album, particularly on the 12-minute blues epic “Loan Me A Dime.” Later that year, Allman formed the Allman Brothers Band – and the rest is history.
3. Scaggs is at least partially responsible for Toto’s “Africa.”
For the recording of what would become the five-time platinum selling 1976 album “Silk Degrees,” Scaggs assembled some of the most talented studio musicians in the business, including drummer Jeff Porcaro, bassist David Hungate and keyboardist/songwriter David Paich, who co-wrote “Lowdown,” “Lido Shuffle,” “It’s Over,” and several of the album’s other songs.
After Silk Degrees’ unprecedented success, Paich, Hungate and Porcaro were motivated to form their own band, which coalesced the next year as Toto.
4. Scaggs’ most recent albums are a trilogy of records that feature him paying homage to American roots music.
The 2013 album “Memphis” features mainly soul and R&B deep cuts from the likes of Al Green, Jimmy Reed and even Steely Dan.
“A Fool to Care,” from 2009 is his take on fundamental rock’n’roll with songs by Robbie Robertson, Huey P. Smith and others, alongside original compositions.
And 2018’s “Out of The Blues” is, as the title suggests, his return to his blues roots, featuring songs awash with harmonica and contributions from renowned musicians such as drummer Jim Gordon and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II.