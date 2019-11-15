The long, bright light rays you see radiating across the border near Bowie High School are not just random search lights.
It’s Border Tuner, a large-scale interactive art installation with light and sound that the public can play and give life to through Nov. 24.
The installation is created by internationally renowned visual artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. The project is organized by UTEP’s Rubin Center, El Paso Community Foundation and Fundación Comunitaria de la Frontera Norte.
Through Nov. 24, Border Tuner will feature curated programming at 6:30 p.m. daily.
Organizers recently announced the project’s schedule of local artists, writers, poets, musicians and more that will perform throughout the installation.
Mexican hip-hop collective Batallones Femeninos; Adelitas Fronterizas Vinyl Club; Orquestra Sinfónica Esperanza Azteca; internationally known El Paso luchador Cassandro el Exótico; Juárez cumbia band Sonido Cachimpo; El Paso cumbia and Latin band Frontera Bugalú, and more are scheduled to participate.
Following each evening’s programming, participation is open to the public on both sides of the border, open-mike style via the interactive stations. There will also be a forum tent, which will feature Selena and Juan Gabriel karaoke nights; talks by Lozano-Hemmer and other artists, scholars and community panel discussions.
Border Tuner has light and sound stations at El Paso’s Bowie High School and Juárez’s Chamizal Park.
The public can participate by sharing their stories and ideas at three interactive stations on each side of the border.
When two or more stations “tune in” to one another, bridges of light that can be seen over a 10-mile radius will be created. The interactive art installation will highlight the complex and important connections between Juárez and El Paso.