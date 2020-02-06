About 50 years ago, Bob Peterson made a big move, moving from Maine, on the border with Canada, and settling in El Paso, on the border with Mexico. Since then, he’s been involved in civic and community groups, and learned a thing or two about El Paso history.
On the Feb. 15 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show,” hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent talk with Peterson about how the northern and the southern borders are similar, and they get his take on El Paso’s rich history and heritage.
