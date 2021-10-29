Star Burgers & Fries food truck was founded on two of owner Chris Mendoza’s passions: Smash burgers and Star Wars.
“One day I was binge watching ‘Star Wars’ and decided this would be a good concept,” he said. “I really love smash burgers and was looking for a place to have them here. The only place I found was on Fort Bliss. I knew there was a market for these burgers.”
Smash burgers – where the ground beef is smashed with a burger press as soon as it hits the grill – are thin but filled with flavor from the browned bits that developed while cooking. Mendoza always uses a custom blend of beef for the smash burgers, along with bacon.
The menu includes burgers named after Star Wars characters: The Yoda, Obi Wan Kenobi and Mandalorian.
Mendoza’s top-selling burger is the Obi Wan Kenobi made with American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli. The burger is served on a soft potato bun.
At first, Mendoza thought about starting a barbecue business, but changed his mind.
“I started making smash burgers for my family,” he said. “My family really enjoyed having them and said I should start a business.”
And as any real Star Wars fan knows, you do or do not – there is no try. So Mendoza committed to his truck and his menu, and has been giving it his all to please the palates of his borderland customers, including partnering with various breweries around town for popup events.
