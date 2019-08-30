Images and archives that tell the fascinating stories of El Paso’s rich history are featured in this year’s Border Archives Bazaar, being held Sept. 28 by the Border Regional Archives Group.
On the Sept. 7 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, find out what’s in the archives, and how researchers and anyone with an interest in history can use them. The guests are Abbie Weiser with UTEP Special Collections, and Claudia Ramirez with the El Paso Public Library’s Border Heritage Collection.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.