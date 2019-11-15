Don’t be surprised if you walk out of the Blue Man Group show at the Plaza Theatre Nov. 19-20 and everyone’s noisy.
Unlike the actors who never speak onstage, viewers have plenty to say, calling the show “a visual and auditory masterpiece” and “high-energy comedy mixed with tricks mixed with music mixed with lights.”
“It never gets stale,” said Corky Gainsford, one of a handful of highly trained drummers who lead the beat at the Blue Man Group show. He’s been innearly 4,000 performances since 2001.
“What we’re doing musically is unique each night because it depends on the interaction between the crowd and the Blue Men,” he added. “We provide a sound track for what’s going on in the Blue Men’s heads.”
Who are the Blue Men?
In any given week, more than a dozen men around the world put on bright blue body suits and grease paint to become Blue Men mimes. They have passed an unconventional improv comedy and percussion training process in New York City, where the company first performed at the Astor Theatre in 1991.
Founded by three friends straight out of college, the Blue Man concept (blue man rhyming with human) evolved out of their desire to follow their bliss.
They started by painting their faces blue and protesting what was wrong with the 80s in a performance art parade in Central Park.
They ended up building drums and instruments made of tubes in their living room and walking around the city with blue faces to see how New Yorkers would react.
Their early interests incorporated the same themes you see today in Blue Man Group shows: innocence, science and technology, information overload, and what it’s like to be an outsider.
Today, each Blue Man spends almost as much time in the make-up chair as he does on stage as wet blue make-up is layered over their bald caps. “It’s a pretty messy process!” Gainsford laughed.
New show, new stage
While you can see Blue Man Group shows in Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Berlin and other venues, touring companies reach across the country and from China to South America. Music and visual comedy are universal language.
Each Blue Man Group touring show comes with two buses and two dozen cast and crew members and five semi-trucks for props and the stage.
“I’ve never seen a theater set like this,” Gainsford said. “It is large and very technically complex.”
With help from local stage technicians, the group’s experts run the production, which is brand new this fall. They began rehearsing in July and touring in September.
“Most of the ‘Speechless’ show is new content,” he said. “We’re moving into new territory.”
After the shows, the three Blue Men, Gainsford and the other onstage musician (a guitarist) will be in the Plaza Theatre lobby for a meet-and-greet.
Gainsford is especially excited about the two shows; he was last here with his own rock band, Code Red Riot. He’s already looking up his new friends here to get together again: “El Paso was a lot of fun!”