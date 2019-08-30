Giddy up!
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s “Blazing Saddles” movie party will feature an appearance by actor Burton Gilliam – aka Lyle the bean-slinging cowboy – on Sunday, Sept. 1.
A scorching satire by Mel Brooks (“Spaceballs,” “Young Frankenstein”) which exposes the racist truths of American history, “Blazing Saddles” has been praised for confronting our nation’s past while also allowing us to laugh at it.
Alamo Drafthouse’s website calls it the “most irresponsible Movie Party Alamo has ever produced.”
If you’ve never seen “Blazing Saddles,” you should know, it’s vulgar, crude and very politically incorrect. The racial slurs should and will make you uncomfortable – but that’s the point. The movie’s over-the-top comedy holds up a mirror to racism and shows exactly how ridiculous it is.
With that out of the way, here are four more things to know about “Blazing Saddles” and Gilliam:
1. Ensemble cast
Not only was “Blazing Saddles” co-written by Mel Brooks, comedy legend Richard Pryor and others, it showcases some of the best comedic actors in American film history.
The late-great Gene Wilder is iconic as the Waco Kid, aka “The Drunkest Gun in the West.”
Harvey Korman (best known for “The Carol Burnett Show”) is also amazing as the villain, Hedley Lamar.
Mel Brooks, of course, also appears as the moronic governor. But the show-stealer is Cleavon Little, as Bart, the sheriff. Wilder and Little play off one another like no other on-screen duo before or after.
2. What might have been
Richard Pryor was Brooks’ original choice to play Sheriff Bart.
But Pryor’s history of drug use and run-ins with the law made casting him problematic for Warner Bros., which refused to finance the film with Pryor as a star, despite having helped write the screenplay.
Brooks also offered the role of the Waco Kid to John Wayne. The legend of westerns declined because the movies’ vulgarity, despite being satire, “would disappoint his fans,” according to Brooks.
3. ‘Magic fruit’
“‘Blazing Saddles,’ for me, was a film that truly broke ground. It also broke wind … and maybe that’s why it broke ground,” Brooks told OC Weekly. Watch any western and you’ll know, according to Hollywood, cowboys mostly subsided on a steady diet of pinto beans while home on the range.
Well, Brooks definitely noticed and also put two and two together for one of the movie’s more memorable scenes – and the most flatulent. The movie, released in 1974, has the dubious honor of being known as the first to incorporate audible flatulence, and the rest is history.
4. Not a prank call
Gilliam was a Texas fireman when he was cast by Brooks. Brooks had seen Gilliam in his first movie “Paper Moon” and thought he would be perfect for the role of Lyle, the bean-slinging cowboy himself. Brooks called the firehouse Gilliam was stationed at and asked him to be in his next movie.
“I said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Brooks,’ and hung up the phone. I knew it was another fireman giving me a hard time, they’d been doing it to me for three months. But he called back, talked to my captain, got me back on the phone and wanted me to come to Hollywood,” Gilliam told the World of Westerns channel on YouTube.