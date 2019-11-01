The El Paso Symphony Orchestra in March will perform a tribute to the Selena, the queen of Tejano music, alongside singer Isabel Marie Sánchez.
Led by conductor Bohuslav Rattay, the symphony orchestra and Sánchez will perform iconic hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday, March 7.
Originally from Chicago, Sánchez lives in San Antonio and has been featured on numerous local and international television shows, including competing in La Voz Kids. She placed first in a talent competition on Univision’s Sabado Gigante, one of the nation’s longest running Spanish-language television programs.
She recently released her second album, “Sigueme,” with Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla at Q-zone records alongside Grammy-award winning producer Brian “Red” Moore.
In 2015, she was chosen by the Quintanilla family to perform Selena’s hit “No Me Queda Mas” at the 35th Annual Tejano Music Awards.
Tickets are now on sale and range from $30-$75, and are available at ticketmaster.com, at the Plaza Theatre Box Office or by phone at 915-532-3776.