The XII Travelers of the Southwest unveiled a model of the “Benito Juárez – Child to Man” bronze sculpture by renowned artist Ethan Houser on Aug. 22.
The Benito Juárez sculpture will feature him seated as the president of Mexico and as a 12-year-old Zapotec Indian. Both figures hold books, signifying the essential role that education played in his rise from poverty to greatness.
It will complement the sculpture of Abraham Lincoln on the Mexican side of the Chamizal, and will commemorate the relationship between the two presidents.
The next phases include a laser enlargement and modeling the full-size monument in clay and mold-making, then casting the full-scale monument in bronze.
The unveiling, at the Chamizal National Memorial, marked a significant step in what will be the fourth of 12 monumental statues planned for the region.
The other three are Fray Garcia de San Francisco at Pioneer Plaza in Downtown, The Equestrian at the El Paso International Airport, and Susan Shelby Magoffin at Keystone Heritage Park in the Upper Valley.