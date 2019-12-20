Three of the four teams competing in the 2019 WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational have played in the tournament’s title game over the last five years.
“We have another competitive tournament lined up for college basketball fans to enjoy,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “This tournament has become a tradition and the history of teams and players that have come through El Paso is tremendous.”
UC Irvine, Kent State, North Carolina A&T and host UTEP were to battle for this year’s crown on Dec. 16-17, at the Don Haskins Center.
UC Irvine, which will be making its third appearance in the last five years, won it all in 2015 with an 80-62 victory over Norfolk State.
The Anteaters, in their 10th season under head coach Russell Turner, got off to a 5-5 start this season, including tough losses at Pepperdine, Colorado and TCU.
UC Irvine is coming off a school-best 31-win season, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 70-64 victory over fourth-seeded Kansas State.
They are led by Collin Welp’s 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Eyassu Worku and Evan Leonard are both averaging over 11 points and Brad Greene is chipping in nine points and 6.5 boards per outing.
Kent State is an impressive 8-1, with its only loss coming at No. 3 Ohio State, 71-52.
Kent State is making its third trip to the tournament, the last one coming in 2014, when they dropped a narrow 78-75 decision to UTEP in the championship game.
Rob Senderoff, who coached the Golden Flashes in that title-game loss, is in his ninth season as head coach and has won the most games in program history with 169.
They have five players scoring in double figures, led by Antonio Williams’ 14 a game; next are Danny Pippen (13.7), Anthony Roberts (13.3), Troy Simons (12.3) and Philip Whittington (10.4).
Pippen and Whittington lead the team in rebounding with 7.1 and 6.7 respectively. Williams is averaging 4.2 assists to lead the Flashes.
North Carolina A&T (3-7), which is making its first appearance in the tournament, is led by Ronald Jackson’s 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. The 6-8 senior is hitting 52% of his field goals and 81% of his fouls shots.
Kameron Langley is chipping in 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists per game.
Head coach Jay Joyner, the 2017-18 MEAC Coach of the Year, is entering his third full season as head coach of the Aggies.
The host UTEP Miners are 81-27 all-time in the tournament and have claimed 31 of its 57 titles, but haven’t won the championship since 2014.
Rodney Terry is in his second season as head coach of the Miners.
“The Sun Bowl committee always puts together a class tournament and brings in tough teams,” Terry said. “This will be another good test for our team as we advance toward our conference schedule.”
UTEP (6-1) is led by 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward Bryson Williams, who is averaging a team-high 19.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.
Daryl Edwards is averaging 10.3 points and leads the team with 12 made 3-pointers.
Sophomore center Efe Odigie won the tournament’s Don Haskins Award a year ago.