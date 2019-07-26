What better spots for public art than the city’s public spaces where you go to play, read, swim and learn. This month’s Art Spot takes us to parks and libraries across the city.
And with more parks, libraries and recreation centers under construction under the 2012 quality of life bond, expect to see more in the coming year.
Here are some pieces you can find across the borderland – with details and descriptions provided by the city of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.
See more at elpasoinc.com/artspot.