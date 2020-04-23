Beauty abounds across the borderland even during difficult times.
As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps us home, we can appreciate the vibrancy and color of public art through photography – itself a form of art.
This month we bring you more public art in and around University of Texas at El Paso, each piece telling a story in time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.