Mexican illustrator José Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s created and popularized one of the greatest Día de Muertos icons: La Catrina.
A sketch of the dapper skeleton with a big flowered hat is symbolic of the Nov. 2 Mexican holiday where families honor their deceased relatives and welcome their souls to the living world for the day.
Across the borderland, public art celebrates the holiday and its symbols – from banners of papel picado (artfully perforated paper) to murals depicting catrinas and calaveras (skulls) in colorful forms.
This month’s installment of Art Spot features a few of those pieces. See more public art online at artspot.