Public art serves as more than an outward expression of an artist’s creativity.
It works to capture the culture and history of a community, to spark thought and conversation, to identify and describe a landmark.
And yes, to beautify and transform a landscape, a wall, a building, a space.
Across El Paso, public art is doing all those things thanks in large part to the city’s 2006 public art ordinance, which allocates 2% of all capital improvement project budgets to art.
With the passage of the $473 million 2012 quality of life bond and last year’s $413 million public safety bond, we’re seeing more art in public spaces, around Downtown and across our neighborhood parks, libraries, recreation centers, roundabouts and transit centers.
“The success of public art has allowed the city to enhance local communities and neighborhoods through artwork that become landmarks and sources of pride,” Quality of Life Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome said in a statement.
By the numbers
The City Council recently approved the next allocation of funds for a slew of upcoming projects, giving the green light to $5.5 million for 16 new projects to be initiated this year, as well as $1.1 million for projects already in progress.
Since its beginnings, the program has completed 63 projects with another 24 in process. The program has worked with 168 artists, of which 75 percent are local artists, city officials said.
“We want to make sure we have a strong mix of local and visiting artists,” said Ben Fyffe, assistant director of the city’s Museum’s and Cultural Affairs Department.
“We strive to give local artists opportunities and to help us tell our stories from their point of view. But there’s also something powerful in an outside artist’s perspective, maybe something we had overlooked or taken for granted.”
The affiliated Allied Arts Program requires artists commissioned for projects above $100,000 to work with local artists to serve as apprentices.
To date, 38 local artists have participated in professional apprenticeships under the program.
“That’s been a great way for artists who maybe cannot yet compete for the bigger projects to work hands-on with other commissioned artists ... and to develop the skills and portfolio they need to compete for projects in the future,” Fyffe said.
In addition, MCAD’s Art Purchase Program focuses on buying existing art – from paintings to sculptures – to display at municipal facilities. So far, more than 100 pieces have been acquired.
Coming to life
Projects that are in progress include artwork at the Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park in Northeast El Paso, as well as the new neighborhood waterparks in District 2 in Central and District 7 in the Lower Valley.
Also in the works is a new “Men of Company E” memorial by Julio Sanchez de Alba that will be placed at Cleveland Square Park in Downtown – just outside the future Mexican American Cultural Center at the Main Library Branch.
Under the 2020 public art plan, $5.5 million in funds for 16 new projects were allocated.
Not all of the projects will start taking shape this year, however.
Rather, the allocations allow MCAD to commission artists or open the requests for qualifications for the projects.
Those 16 projects include artwork for the new police headquarters, police and fire academy and fire stations approved by voters last year; as well as art for the Clardy Fox Library, Eastside Regional Park, Pavo Real Recreation Center, and several major street projects, among others.
Projects completed in 2019 include “Conexion” by Jose Octavio Cano at the Eastside’s Rich Beem Boulevard roundabout and “Persistencia” by Andrew Dufford/Chevo Studios at the El Paso Zoo Chihuahuan Desert Habitat exhibit.
“Flores del Desierto” by Christopher Weed along Airway Boulevard; and “Jackrabbit Jumps the Bartlett Ball” by Michael Stutz at the Westside’s Bartlett Park were also completed last year.
“Woven Culture” by Creative Kids was recently unveiled at the Carolina Bridge overpass in the Lower Valley; and the Alameda and Dyer rapid transit systems in the Lower Valley and Northeast, respectively, also recently saw new art as part of last year’s completed projects.
“Art is literally all over the community and in our neighborhoods,” Fyffe said.