New research shows that before Juan Maria Ponce de Leon was ranching on land that became El Paso, a large reservation of up to 1,000 Apaches existed in the area that is now Duranguito. That’s the topic of a symposium featuring historians and archaeologists to be held next week at UTEP.
We’ll get a preview of the symposium on the Oct. 12 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent. Max Grossman, the symposium’s organizer and a UTEP professor, will explain how the research changes what we know about early El Paso history, and the role played by the Spanish.
