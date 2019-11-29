El Camino Real, Spain’s Royal Road and the earliest Euro-American trade route in the United States, didn’t just travel north from El Paso to Santa Fe. It also went south from El Paso through Spanish colonial settlements all the way to Mexico City.
On the Saturday, Dec. 7 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the guest is Al Borrego, president of the San Elizario Genealogy and Historical Society. He’ll discuss the connections between San Elizario and the Camino Real in Mexico, and what impact the Royal Road had on the development of the American Southwest.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.