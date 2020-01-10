For 25 years, music collectors and independent record store lovers have made All That Music & Video their home away from home.
El Paso’s longest running and largest locally-owned music and media retailer – home to thousands of new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters and more – has found a new home as it enters a new chapter in business.
Owner George Reynoso is optimistic about the store’s future and its new space at the Fountains of Farah, where it opened in the new year.
This marks the store’s third location. Reynoso started his first record store, Nostalgia Records, on Montana Avenue in 1980. He moved the store to Lee Trevino Drive in 1987 and changed the name to All That Music in 1994.
As the business expanded, so did the name, becoming All That Music & Video in 2007. The store moved to Gateway Boulevard East across from Cielo Vista Mall in 2012.
With many fans taking up a renewed interest in vinyl and other nostalgia items, the new Fountains store will carry a “more focused selection of hot-selling new and collectible vintage media on vinyl, CD and DVD, as well as pop culture gift items.”
Because of the smaller space, Reynoso said, he will stock fewer used items. But never fear, “that’s where Phase Two comes in,” he added.
Later this year, Reynoso will launch an outlet-style store at its office warehouse on Boeing Drive, where he and his employees house and sort through thousands of used records, CDs and DVDs for the store and online sales. That location will serve the more hardcore collectors who aren’t afraid to get a little dust on their fingers when digging through used and vintage records, CDs and videos.
Here’s what Reynoso had to say about the indie-record store business, record collecting and the store’s new home at the Fountains of Farah:
Q: How have you adapted to this era of downloading and streaming music?
I just followed the marketplace and listened to my customers. We know the El Paso product mix to keep on the floor. Places like Target and Walmart, they get the pop stuff, the low-lying fruit. We are a destination business. There’s apps now for people to find indie record stores. We are a filter of used media.
Q: Did the resurgence of vinyl collecting surprise you?
I’m not surprised, but it has to do with the digital revolution where today’s consumers under the age of 35 have grown up in a world of music on a hard drive or cell phone.
Now, if they have a favorite artist they want something physical. The resurgence of new vinyl has helped a little, it’s more gimmick-y and it’s elegantly done. You’re paying for packaging and artwork. Its merch, which is what today’s fan is seeking.
Q: What should customers expect at the new Fountains location?
We’ll carry about 60% vinyl, 30% CDs and video and 10% boutique gift items. Since it’s a smaller footprint, we’ll have a more focused selection. I’m hiring some new employees and a manager with more experience in retail centers and they can help me keep an eye on what our consumers are looking for.
It’s an opportunity for us and I think the Fountains had been looking at us for a long time because they needed some type of entertainment, pop culture retail.
Q: What advice would you give someone who just started collecting records?
Don’t collect for the investment, collect what you like or want. Buy it early and buy it fast, because there’s no guarantee it will always be around, it’s almost like collecting art.
Keep your fingerprints off of it. Keep it looking as pristine as possible and don’t overplay it.
Invest in a quality turntable. A lot of people will be laughing behind your back if you get a Crosley. Anything in the $200 to $300 range is respectable.
Keep the needle clean. Microscopic shavings accumulate on needle, use a brush or other lint-free material, don’t just use your fingers or blow on it, that just gets it more dirty.