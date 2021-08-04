Twenty-three names etched in bronze are now an enduring part of the history of El Paso.
Struck down two years ago by a racist gunman with an AK-47, these fallen El Pasoans on Tuesday, Aug. 3 were memorialized at Ascarate Park as a testament to the strength of their spirit, their families and of their hometown.
“From the city, I feel the love, from the community. I know he’s not forgotten,” said Francisco Javier Rodriguez. His voice was quiet, and his eyes shielded by sunglasses. On his shoulder he carried a large flag with a picture of his son, 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, who was one of the 23 people killed inside the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
“I go to the cemetery and talk to my son. Now this is another place I can talk to him,” he said.
The Rodriguez family was one of the many who gathered at Ascarate Park to be part of the dedication ceremony for the Healing Garden – a special project by the County of El Paso to provide a memorial for the victims.
“The Healing Garden will stand as a beacon for those in need of strength, and it will tell a story that is never forgotten,” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who has championed the concept and pushed it to completion. “It is my hope that the Healing Garden stands as a reminder of our community’s culture and resilience that cannot be weakened at all by hate.”
About 2,000 people attended the high-security ceremony, which brought in federal, state and local political representatives, Mexican dignitaries and nationally known Mexican-Americans.
“We have to do more to keep their memories alive. We have to become advocates for peace and for healing – every single one of us,” said Dolores Huerta, activist and co-founder of the César Chávez National Farmworkers Association.
She spoke from the stage, which stood about 20 yards from the Healing Garden, and implored the audience to “remember that we can be the messengers of peace … and have the courage to speak out and to raise our voices when we hear hate speech against Mexicans, against Blacks, against Asians, against gays, against women.”
Comedian George Lopez, somber and in a dark suit, also attended the dedication. He told the audience that he had visited the hospital shortly after the shooting.
“I came that day because I felt like I needed to be here,” he said. “I learned a valuable lesson that day in the hospital. There was no hate in anybody's heart, and there was no negativity. There was nothing but love, and the strength of El Paso in people’s hearts and their families.”
He said he felt the obligation to “make sure that your families and the names and the people who were lost are never forgotten by anyone.”
“It is such a tragic situation, and this love that this town has, and the love that the people have is amazing. And I just really, del corazón, want to tell you that I needed to be here for you guys,” Lopez told the crowd.
Gregory Nava, the writer and director of the 1997 Selena movie, also said he was compelled to come to El Paso and join the dedication.
“This is a national moment. What happened on Aug. 3 is a national moment," he said. “I think that the national news should have been here. CNN should have been here, CBS should have been here, MSNBC should have been here. The importance that it has is profound. The whole nation should be mourning and should be remembering.”
El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also said the memorial should be a national statement.
“We are working to try to designate the site as a national monument,” she said. “I’ve told our county leaders many times how grateful I am for the construction of a place where we can come together, a place where every year on Aug. 3 there is a place for people to find some solace and some comfort, hopefully some peace.”
Shortly after the ribbon was cut, and the Healing Garden was formally open for the public, the Most Reverend Mark J. Seitz, Bishop of the El Paso Catholic Diocese, blessed the memorial, and the people gathered. He stood at the entrance, before the gardens and plaques with the names of the 23 El Pasoans and, surrounded by their families, he bowed his head.
“May your healing love embrace each family that was wounded that day, as their loved ones were so brutally taken from them,” he prayed. “May the knowledge of your enduring love revealed in this garden, and through the members of our community, be a wellspring to lift up all who enter here.”
