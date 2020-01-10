Many El Pasoans know Patty Tiscareño for her voice. For years, she was the “PT” in a musical group called PT and the Cruisers. But she is also a civic leader who has helped shape El Paso’s philanthropic community while providing support for cancer survivors.
On the Jan. 18 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with host Jackson Polk and co-host Rick Kern, we’ll talk with Tiscareño, who is the executive director of the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation. She’ll share her views on reflect on how El Paso has changed, as well as what’s important to her in El Paso’s rich history.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.