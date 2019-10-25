“You have to see it to believe it,” said Jennifer Dayoub, chair of the El Paso Junior League’s 46th annual A Christmas Fair. “The whole experience will be whimsical and magical, capturing the excitement of Christmas.”
The fair kicks off El Paso’s holiday season from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 1–3.
El Paso’s convention center will be transformed into a wonderland with an elaborate Santa’s village constructed by Gaddy Builders and Compound Design. The scene brings alive the fair’s logo and the fair’s first commemorative snow globe titled “Seeing is Believing.” The Christmas tree will be packed with 600 hand-crafted ornaments.
More than 230 vendors, including The Pink Store, Annie Mo’s Holiday Gift Shop, Kendra Scott, and El Paso Trading Post, will sell a huge variety of gifts to create a one-stop shop for everyone on your list. More than 15,000 shoppers are expected
Dayoub, who oversees nine committees with some 50 Junior League volunteers, has loved working on A Christmas Fair for the last six years.
“I guess I’m A Christmas Fair junkie,” she said. “It has great energy and is always a lot of fun.”
For the 2019 fair, Dayoub and the volunteers added creative programs for kids, women, and even husbands and boyfriends. While the women shop Sunday, men can head across the street for the new “Elfs Lodge” at Wallflower Bar for beverages, football, food and fun.
At the new “Farmers Market,” shoppers will see familiar faces. “We all have our favorite local artisans and crafts people, and now you can shop for holiday gifts from them as well,” she said, adding that by buying local, shoppers support small businesses in El Paso.
Junior League projects
“A Christmas Fair is our sole source for our projects,” said Dr. Luby Prodanovic-Nutis, 2019-20 El Paso Junior League president. Revenues average $250,000 a year and go directly to community service programs, including one of the country’s longest-running Junior League programs, Music Therapy for Seniors.
“This year we are focusing on mental and physical health,” she added. As a pediatrician, she is especially concerned about teenage suicide. “We are partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Health on a project called ‘End the Silence,’ and we’ll be speaking at assemblies in all the school districts about ending the stigma against mental illness.”
Partnerships fit Prudanovic’s emphasis on “We’re Better Together.” Since 1933, the Junior League of El Paso has returned more than $6 million to the city through its service projects and partnerships.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to give El Paso a festive occasion for the holidays and be able to serve the people of our community through our programs,” she said.