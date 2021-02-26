Borderland artists Christin Apodaca, Gabriel Márquez and Mitsu Overstreet have been tapped to create installations for the El Paso children’s museum and science center.
“It is important to us to have local connections in the museum,” Stephanie Otero, the museum’s interim director and vice president of operations for the El Paso Community Foundation, said in a statement. “We look forward to announcing additional artistic partnerships in the coming months.”
The three artists will create installations complementing the exhibits designed by Oakland-based Gyroscope Inc., who designed the S.T.E.A.M.-based interactive zones for the museum now under construction in Downtown.
An illustrator and muralist known for her black-and-white line drawings that weave native plants into her compositions, Apodaca will work on the museum’s Desert Bloom Zone. The space is for the museum’s youngest visitors and is inspired by the Chihuahuan Desert.
Márquez is an artist and designer whose work has been shown in El Paso and Seattle, where he lived for several years. His work will be featured in the Follow Your Instincts Zone, where children ages 4 to 7 can learn about animals and careers in caring for animals.
A contemporary visual artist and designer, Overstreet is perhaps most known for his “River Spirit” floor installation at the El Paso International Airport. His work will be in the Flow Zone, where visitors can learn about water treatment and recycling.
Information: epcmuseum.org/community.
