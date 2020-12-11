During these difficult and uncertain times, uplifting messages of hope, love and prayer are in high demand.
Whether they’re philosophical or religious or a combination of both, the inspiration you’re looking for might be found in an array of books, trinkets, jewelry and décor at faith-based gift shops.
But many borderland family-owned religious shop owners say that as with many local businesses, it’s been difficult getting customers in their doors – or on their websites and social media pages – during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional strain? The closure of area churches and cancelation of religious ceremonies such as baptisms, communions and weddings – occasions that have historically helped keep them in business.
“We are praying everything goes back to normal,” said Lilian Felix, owner of The Madonna Shop in Central El Paso, which hopes to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. “We are here to help our customers with all of their religious needs.”
The Madonna Shop, like other religious gifts and bookstores, are hopeful the Christmas season helps answer their prayers to stay afloat and continue offering inspirational gifts to the community.
El Paso Inc. compiled a list of a few local religious shops:
El Guardián de Guadalupe
2121 N. Piedras
915-566-3086
@elguardiandeguadalupe on Facebook
Owner Luis Cardona said business has slowed down since the pandemic began in March.
He and his wife, along with two other employees help run the shop. Come January, they will have been in business for two years.
The shop has a beautiful assortment of handmade glass statues, angels, candles, books, rosaries, crosses and nativity scenes.
The Madonna Shop
5933 Gateway Blvd. West
915-755-0113
@themadonnashop on Facebook
Since 1946, The Madonna Shop has served the El Paso community with gifts for religious occasions.
Lilian Felix, the shop’s owner, said The Madonna Shop hopes to return to normal sometime in 2021. Felix said the shop closed for the first time in late March during one of the busiest seasons for them – the first holy communion and confirmation season.
“We have been doing OK, but it was hard when churches shut down. This hurt us a lot financially,” Felix said. However, Felix said she believes customers have also become more spiritual during these trying times and have looked to purchase Bibles and rosaries to pray at home.
Spiritually, she said, it has been especially difficult when customers come in to purchase crucifixes and rosaries for loved ones who died from COVID-19.
The Madonna Shop’s most popular items for Christmas include nativity scenes, baby Jesus figurines, Christmas figurines with inspirational and spiritual quotes, Christmas tree ornaments and prayer books.
Redeemed Christian Store
901 Horizon Blvd., Socorro
915-263-7191
@redeemedchristianstore on Facebook
Owner Victor Cuenca quit a construction job to start his bookstore with his sister in June.
“COVID has been interesting. It’s been a period of great learning from adversity to say the least. I started this business in the thick of it all. I had to close down for about three weeks after the second lockdown directive.”
Cuenca said that, of course, the pandemic has impacted them financially.
“But the impact went much further than that. The anxiety and uncertainty that is always present (money for bills, rent, inventory, etc.) is amplified by being closed down. I just thank God that I have a very supportive family and circle of friends that have helped us keep our heads above water.”
Cuenca says the best gift his shop offers is a Bible. Other merchandise includes coffee mugs, books, journals, planners, wallets, puzzles and plush animals. They’ll soon be working on custom T-shirts and beanies. Gift cards can also be purchased on their website.
Ysleta Mission Gift Shop
131 S. Zaragoza
915-858-4441
@YsletaMissionGiftShop on Facebook
Ysleta Mission Gift Shop owner Irma Lopez describes this year as a “roller coaster” experience for the three-year-old business she runs with family.
“We’ve had to shut down three times because of restrictions. We were also afraid to work (because of COVID-19),” Lopez said. “It has been overwhelming financially but safety will always comes first.”
Her shop is located inside of the Ysleta Mission Church, which has also been shut down in recent months.
The gift shop offers more than 4,000 items for sale.
Some of its inventory includes Christmas tree ornaments, crosses, face masks, candles, art and much more. The shop offers a customer loyalty program and layaway.
Lopez said a good amount of her merchandise is sold and shipped nationwide.
The shop also supports other borderland businesses and artists as much as possible, selling art and custom work that’s created locally. The artists keep 100% of the profits, Lopez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.