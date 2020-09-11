The Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon and its related races will go on in February 2021, organizers said.
The marathon, the TFCU Half Marathon and El Paso 5K will be held Feb. 12-14 as live, competitive races.
“While organizers are committed to making the races a reality, the top priority is to provide a safe, community-conscious experience for all runners, volunteers, spectators, and the El Paso border community,” organizers said in news release.
That includes possibly limiting the field of live runners to comply with health guidelines, while others looking to participate can register as virtual runners who can run the distance any day in the week preceding the actual race.
“We are looking at ways to have the races that ensure the safety of all who participate, by having competitive races combined with virtual races for those looking to accomplish a goal of finishing,” race director Mike Coulter said.
All registrants will be allowed to defer to 2022, 2023, or 2024, with no additional fee, if their race is canceled.
The non-profit El Paso Marathon Foundation puts on the races every year in February, with proceeds benefitting area charities. Since 2007, the foundation has donated about $300,000.
Registration and information: elpasomarathon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.