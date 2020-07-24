A new initiative by the city promotes healthier lifestyles among El Pasoans by encouraging physical activity, improved nutrition and strong mental well-being.
The city launched the initiative, called Live Active EP, on July 23 with a website filled with resources, including weekly and monthly programs and events such as online yoga instruction, healthy cooking lessons and webinars on preventing and treating diabetes.
The site, LiveActiveEP.com, also features educational and motivational videos, testimonials from people who live active lives and mental health information.
Social media platforms will feature motivational video messages, fitness challenges and nutrition tips.
The site will also feature virtual discussions with health experts on nutrition and fitness, mental health, and diseases affecting our community.
Live Active EP encourages neighbors, friends and families to engage in physical activity and conscious healthy eating.
By living active, residents can help mitigate chronic health diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, hypertension and diabetes, city officials said in a news release.
That’s especially important in El Paso, where diabetes, hypertension and obesity are prevalent:
Nearly 55,500 adults age 20 and older had been diagnosed with diabetes in 2016 across El Paso County, the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. That’s about 9.6% of adults; and an increase of nearly 24% from 2010.
About 28.5 percent of El Paso County residents over the age of 20 were considered obese in 2016, CDC data show.
In El Paso County, 25% of adults reported having high blood pressure in 2017, according to the Texas Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
“As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, it is vital to take an active lead to assist our community in getting focused on their personal health and fitness,” El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said in a statement.
By July 17, El Paso County had reported 177 COVID-19 related deaths.
Of those who had died of the virus at the time, 42% had diabetes; 62% had hypertension; and 17% had heart-related issues.
As of July 23, the county reported 12,501 cumulative positive cases, and 211 deaths.
“Not only is it a citywide effort to make our city healthier, but prepare everyone, physically and mentally, for the next wave of COVID-19 infections and the upcoming cold and flu season,” Gonzalez said.
