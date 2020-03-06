Some say it’s better to be lucky than good; some say it’s all about being at the right place at the right time.
For El Paso Locomotive FC’s Louis “Chapa” Herrera, it was a little of both.
Herrera is among four borderland natives signed to the team this year, alongside Omar Salgado, Guillermo “Memo” Diaz and Josue Aaron Gomez. They’ll join their teammates at Southwest University Park for a home opener March 14 against the Portland Timbers, following a season opener against Orange County SC in Irvine, California, on March 6.
El Paso is hoping to capitalize on its inaugural season’s unexpected run to the semi-final round of United Soccer League playoffs.
“Going as far as we went last season definitely gives us confidence for this season,” head coach Mark Lowry said. “There’s also that chance that we can get a little overconfident. To hopefully avoid that, we’ve pushed the team a little harder than last year and the players have responded by working harder.”
Chapa’s story
If the success of the Locos’ first season was a compelling story, it pales in comparison to Herrera’s story.
A 2014 graduate of Bel Air High School, Herrera stands 5-foot-7, earning him the nickname “Chapa” – a term of endearment meaning “shorty” in English.
After leaving Bel Air, Herrera played soccer on area amateur club teams, including the El Paso Coyotes indoor soccer club, simply for his love of the game – and only whenever his roofing job allowed time for it.
“I was playing in a local tournament and I heard coach Lowry was looking at some players there,” the 23-year-old Herrera said. “After he saw me play a few games, he spoke to me and invited me to try out for the Locomotive.”
“When coach told me about the tryout, my wife (Silvana) and I couldn’t believe it,” Herrera said. “I went through two days of workouts and after the second day, I received a call asking me if I could meet with them the next day and to bring my family. I was pretty confident because they wouldn’t ask me to bring my family if it was bad news.”
The news, in fact, was good: The Locomotive offered Herrera a contract.
The X factor
Lowry had seen something special in Herrera.
“The X-factor is hard to describe when you watch a group of guys on the field; you’ve got to see something a little bit different for someone to stand out,” Lowry said. “And what I noticed about Chapa was that his energy level was slightly different than everybody else on the field. He had some tenacity and intensity about him, and frankly, you can’t teach that. That comes from inside.”
To say that Lowry wasn’t expecting to see anything special on that day is an understatement.
“Honestly, I went there to look at a few players, but I really had no expectations. The gap between professional soccer and local amateur soccer is quite big, but I thought it would be good for us to go out to look at some local talent – and it shows that you never know.”
Making the team was nice enough, contributing was even better.
“My thrill of last season is when I scored my only goal against OKC. It was even more special because we were losing 1-0, and the goal tied it and the game ended 1-1, saving us from a loss,” said Herrera, a 145-pound center midfielder.
Lowry said Herrera’s role with the team should increase this season.
“He’s proven himself now,” he said. “Last year he was mostly a second stringer, but now he’s fighting for a spot. He’s definitely pushing toward the first level.”
Even sweeter is the fact that he gets to play in his hometown.
“To play for my city, my family and my friends is amazing,” said Herrera, who grew up in the Marmolejo Apartments, a public housing project in the valley. “I played all four years at Bel Air and had a couple small college offers, but I decided to take a year off school.”
“I was planning to go back, but my wife got pregnant with my son Leonardo (now 4 years old), so I decided to go to work to support my family,” Herrera said. “I was doing roofing. It’s a tough job, but I’ll do anything to support my family.”
“But I’m happy to say that I’m not doing any roofing right now.”
