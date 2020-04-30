With online school nearly wrapping up, now’s the perfect time to get your kids’ summer reading list ready.
Not sure where to start? How about some children’s or young adult books written or illustrated by El Pasoans?
El Paso independent publisher Cinco Puntos Press, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, offers a few recommendations to get you going:
Children’s
“The Dog Who Loved Tortillas,” by Benjamin Alire Saenz, illustrated by
Geronimo Garcia
“Birdie’s Beauty Parlor,” by Lee Merrill Byrd, co-founder of Cinco Puntos, illustrated by Francisco Delgado, out May 19
“A Birthday Basket for Tia” and “A Library for Juana,” by Pat Mora, illustrated by Cecily Long, Beatriz Vidal, respectively
“Buenas Noches El Paso,” by Luke Lowenfield, illustrated by Hal Marcus
“A Place in El Paso: A Mexican-American Childhood,” by Gloria Lopez-Stafford
Young Adult
“Sammy and Juliana in Hollywood” and “Dante and Aristotle Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” by Benjamin Alire Saenz
“The Smell of Old Lady Perfume,” by Claudia Guadalupe Martinez
“The Everything I Have Lost,” by Sylvia Zéleny
“This Thing Called the Future” and “Under Water,” by J.L. Powers
“Dizzy in Your Eyes: Poems About Love,” Pat Mora
Illustrated by Castro
Here are a selection of books authored by Joe Hayes of Santa Fe, N.M. The books are illustrated by Antonio Castro L., who was born in Zacatecas, Mexico, and has lived in the Juárez–El Paso area for most of his life.
Children’s
“Grandpa’s Hal-la-loo-ya Hambone”
“My Pet Rattlesnake”
“The Lovesick Skunk”
“The Gum-Chewing Rattler”
Bonus: “My Tata’s Remedies,” by Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford of Arizona and illustrated by Antonio Castro L.
Need more?
Check out cincopuntos.com
Search “El Paso authors” at goodreads.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.