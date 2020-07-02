It’s lights out for this year’s Neon Desert Music Festival.
The festival, which would have celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, has been called off due to the uncertainty of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m reaching out to let you know that the festival team has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, with plans to bring the 10th annual multi-genre festival back to the heart of El Paso in spring of 2021,” festival organizers announced on June 29.
Neon Desert was set to return to Downtown over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-6, after being pushed back from its original Memorial Day schedule earlier this year because of the pandemic.
Last year, the festival attracted some 45,000 people and brought more than 40 local, national and international singers, bands and DJs to Downtown El Paso.
That marked the most successful event to date, with nearly a 50% attendance increase over 2018.
Neon Desert is the largest El Paso event to be canceled this year, but other concerts and festivals are on the line.
Bryan Crowe, general manager of El Paso Live, recently told El Paso Inc. that all the city’s venues are closed through at least Aug. 31. El Paso Live manages city-owned venues such as the Plaza Theatre, the Abraham Chavez Theatre and the Judson F. Williams Convention Center, as well as The Plaza Classic Film Festival this year will be held via several pop-up drive-in sites across El Paso, and will stream other movies digitally July 30-Aug. 1.
The Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo was also canceled this year, and is set to return April 9-11, 2021; while other events such as El Paso Comic Con and the Sun City Craft Beer fest remain on the calendar for fall – for now.
Information: @neondesert on Facebook; @ndmf on Instagram.
