Lights Out: Fans, Venues Brace for Summer Without Big Concerts, Events

When will the lights come back on at venues around El Paso?
That’s the question on the minds of fans of live music, Broadway shows and other events as El Paso businesses begin to re-open after state and local governments forced closures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bars in El Paso have been cleared to re-open at 25% capacity, while restaurants may open at 50%. But while businesses begin to re-open statewide, large venues are still waiting for clearance.
“With the reopening of the state and direction from officials, like you’re seeing with restaurants, it’s likely that venues and attractions will be allowed to open in a limited capacity of say 25% or 50% at some point and then slowly crank up,” said Bryan Crowe, general manager of El Paso Live, which manages and books events for city-owned venues such as the Plaza Theatre, Abraham Chavez Theatre, Judson F. Williams Convention Center and the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.
“However, it’s unlikely a show or tour that was built and priced based on, lets say, 2,000 capacity can be financially successful at 25% or even 50% capacity,” Crowe said.
September new target
Crowe said all events at the city’s venues have been canceled or postponed through Aug. 31.
As of June 2, El Paso Live’s website showed that Matute, a Mexican ’80s tribute band, is scheduled to perform at the Plaza Theatre on Aug. 29. Crowe said that’s because organizers have yet to determine whether the show will be canceled or merely postponed. After that, the Star City Tattoo Expo, which was postponed from March, is listed for Sept. 4-6 at the convention center.
“We know we won’t do any events before Sept. 1,” Crowe said. “Soon we will assess September, and hopefully we will see events return at that time.”
As for the Don Haskins Center and other UTEP venues, the university’s Office of Special Events still lists its next concert on July 31, when the Mexican regional band Banda MS returns to El Paso.
“We have many events scheduled, but as you know, the state and city authorities have not yet allowed mass gatherings like concerts,” said Jorge Vazquez, executive director of special events. “If the situation remains as is, we will need to explore all options” including possibly more cancellations and postponements.
Capacity a concern
As to capacity, Vazquez said UTEP is monitoring local data and following CDC, state and city regulations and recommendations to evaluate which events could take place and under what conditions.
“There is no doubt that the concert experience will change. The security protocols may include social distancing queuing, designated entrances per section, ground marks, signage, limit concessions and merchandise stands, etc.,” he said.
Crowe agrees.
“No matter when it is, whether it’s at 50% or 75% capacity, the public health component is forever changed,” he said.
El Paso Live’s parent company, ASM Global, which contracts with the city to run its tourism department and manage its live venues, has created a certification program, Venue Shield, to verify and ensure that the public health of event-goers and employees is being protected.
Scheduling around public health concerns will take close evaluation and a little bit of innovation to overcome, said Brian Kennedy, chairman of the El Paso Sports Commission, which runs the El Paso County Coliseum.
“Our venue is unique because we have a large parking lot directly adjacent,” Kennedy said.
Alternative uses
The coliseum plans to use that space to bring the drive-in movie experience back to El Paso each weekend with the Sun City Carpool Cinema, beginning June 6-8.
“Beyond that, we are also looking into doing concerts with limited viewing but also online streaming,” Kennedy said.
The next big show now scheduled inside the coliseum is Disney On Ice in October, but Kennedy said the venue also could use other innovations to keep patrons safe whether at limited or full capacity.
“The biggest issue for venues is lines to get in and concessions,” Kennedy said. “We have the parking lot where we can distance people waiting to get in, we have 30 laser thermometers and a process set up for entry when things open up. But we have tight hallways, so we might do outdoor concessions or use some form of apps to order from your seat.”
Kennedy said he believes the coliseum could hold limited-capacity events with tickets sold in groups and only using every other row.
If tours scale down, there could still be some margin for profit even at limited capacity, he added.
“I think you’ll see at the beginning, smaller shows with less production so they can break even with less attendance,” Kennedy said. “We’re getting a lot of people looking at our venue who would normally draw 8,000 to 10,000 people, looking to do cut down tours. We’re getting requests for 3,000 capacity where we can keep social distancing. I think you’ll see some people getting on the road to make money with smaller production and restructured contracts with the artists.”
Until then, the coliseum will also continue to be used by El Paso County for bomb squad trainings, blood and food drives and a possible overflow site for hospitals if the COVID-19 pandemic should worsen.
And, of course, drive-in movies.
“The reaction to that has been amazing,” Kennedy said. “You could show a terrible movie and people will go just to get out of the house. But we’ve got some great ones like ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Trolls’ for the kids.”
Smaller venues
It’s also complicated for El Paso’s smaller venues like Lowbrow Palace, which puts on shows at its indoor location on Randolph Street in the UTEP area and at an outdoor space off Texas Avenue near Downtown.
For smaller bars like Monarch and Neon Rose, even moreso.
“Our next show that hasn’t been postponed is Sasha Sloan in September,” said Christian Yañez, who manages booking at Lowbrow.
Lowbrow and other smaller venues largely host shows by touring independent acts, often with support from local artists. Many of these acts are “planning for the worst,” said Yañez, and “holding dates until fall or even spring.”
“With things changing so quickly, it’s hard to even think about a year from now,” Yañez said. “It’s possible we make some type of comeback this year, though, and we could be utilizing more local talent than ever.”
Since Lowbrow and others operate as bars, they can technically already open with limited capacity.
“Monarch isn’t doing shows but they have found ways to be creative and sell coffee during the day and people are supporting their local venues,” Yañez said. “Small venues can survive, but you have to think of creative ways to do it and rely on support from customers.”
Yañez said Lowbrow is looking to innovate by using its outdoor location for either lower capacity general admission shows that allow space for social distancing or drive-thru shows, where concertgoers watch from their vehicles.
For now, it’s still wait-and-see.
“Things are changing and it’s hard to plan ahead. We are also waiting to see how bar reopenings go and if we see any major spikes (in COVID-19) over the next weeks,” Yañez said.
Some form of normal
With all this uncertainty, many El Paso venue managers are still confident that at some point, things will return to some form of “normal.”
“Everyone in El Paso has worked hard over the last 10 to 14 years to elevate El Paso’s position as a valuable market for touring product,” Crowe said.
“There was a time when it was surprising you could have events booked for multiple nights and big runs, but El Paso showed up and sold out shows. It’s tough to watch that be put on pause, but there’s also the reassurance that this isn’t just an El Paso problem. It’s something that has happened internationally, so the restart affects all markets,” he said.
“I think El Paso will come back. They want to be entertained. They want to go to concerts and baseball games and festivals. And I think, when it’s safe to do so, they will come back.”
