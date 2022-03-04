The 2022 El Paso Senior Games, put on by the city Parks and Recreation Department, are in full swing.
Now in their 39th year, the games are held every spring to promote health, physical activity and sportsmanship for adults 50 and older. The games, which run through May, include basketball, swimming, cycling, volleyball and track and field for individuals and teams.
The opening ceremonies for this year’s game were held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg and featured the lighting of the Senior Games torch and a basketball skills competition.
Registration is open at any city senior or recreation center.
Information: 915 240-3320; 915 240-3317; elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
