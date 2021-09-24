Months into a new academic school year, parents will witness their children flourish in academic, social and emotional realms. Without a doubt, English, language arts, mathematics, science, and other core content, paired with fine arts and athletics, are integral in shaping a child.
Adding life skills to the equation further equips them for adulthood.
So, where do children learn to cook, sew and change a tire?
Career and Technical Education programs are an excellent option for students; they teach advanced skills, guide them in career exploration, and prepare them for the workplace. Coveted programs among local high schools include automotive, welding, culinary, and veterinary science.
Soft skills curriculum and diverse continuing education opportunities also are taught at El Paso Community College, the University of Texas at El Paso and Education Service Center Region 19. I
Here’s where you can find some lessons not typically found in a traditional classroom:
Learn to cook through Culinary Camp Puga, an organization geared for children ages 5-15 that offers free weekly virtual cooking classes via the Facebook platform. In addition to cooking and culinary skills, the camp also focuses on the nutritional value of foods. CEO and founder Christopher Puga shares fun recipes kids can try at home with their families. The list of ingredients is shared one week in advance to provide participants ample time to gather goods. Information: Culinary Camp Puga on Facebook
Financial concepts, such as saving and investing, is another skill to impart among younger generations. GECU’s ImagineU program offers free financial education seminars on numerous subjects, including money management, budgeting, buying a car, house, or getting a student loan. Counseling and entrepreneurship classes also are available for middle school students. In addition, the credit union provides students the opportunity to receive special training and earn IRS certification to assist with tax preparation services as part of a partnership with GECU and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Information: gecutx.everfi-next.net/welcome/imagineu or contact Linda Nunez, assistant program director for community development, at 915-774-2164.
Sewing and knitting are valuable skills individuals will likely need at one point in life, whether to repair an open seam, sew a missing button, or design clothing. Beatriz Garcia over at Sarita’s Custom Sewing Inc, The Makers Collaborative, a local fabric shop, and Michaels Stores offer tutorials and private classes for children and adults. Information: michaels.com/classes; saritasalterations.com; themakerscollaborative.com.
Outdoor skills are essential for children. The community can brush up on camping basics, automotive maintenance, plumbing, electricity, and other life skills through the Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council. The organization is co-ed and offers hands-on training for Scouts and guests. Information: yuccabsa.org. For details, contact Tess English, field director of the BSA Yucca Council by email at tess.english@scouting.org.
Enrichment and life skills activities also are offered through UTEP Professional and Public Programs year-round. The in-person and online youth camps allow children and teens to learn about empowerment and hobbies tailored to their interests. Participants can learn a plethora of diverse subjects, such as animal science and have a day filled with hands-on vet activities that will enhance their craftsmanship, fine motor skills, and more. Information: utep.edu/extendeduniversity; email ppp@utep.edu or call 915-747-5142.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s 4-H program allows children between 7 and 19 to become motivated, productive and contributing members of society through numerous programs and activities. Participants gain knowledge about agriculture and livestock, natural resources, family and community health, leadership, citizenship and STEM. Upcoming contests and activities include food, livestock, and wildlife contests, as well as consumer decisions, public speaking, and fashion shows. Information: elp.tamu.edu/4-h-and-youth-development. To enroll, email Felicia Martinez, country extension agent 4-H, at felicia.martinez@ag.tamu.edu.
EPCC Children’s College offers various classes, among them a cooking course. You can also enroll your children in arts classes, dog obedience training, guitar, piano, coding and much more. Fall classes are underway but registration for the spring semester begins the first week of December. Information: epcc.edu/Academics/ContinuingEducation. For details, contact Melissa Sanchez, manager, at msanc201@epcc.edu or 915-831-2089.
