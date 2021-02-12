The El Paso Public Library has received the 2020 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association, an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.
The El Paso Public Library is one of 56 libraries to receive the award from among 571 public libraries in the state. The award recognizes the continued dedication by the library to provide outstanding recreational, cultural and educational opportunities for the community.
“We are extremely thankful to have achieved this distinction twice in a row and three of the last four years,” El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez said in a statement. “This award proves El Paso has an outstanding library system and one in which El Pasoans can take great pride.”
To receive the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award, applicants must demonstrate excellence in 10 categories that include services to underserved communities, programming for adults and families, literacy support for all ages, workforce development and community partnerships and promotional and marketing support for library programs and services among others.
The El Paso Public Library previously received the 2017 and the 2019 Achievement of Excellence Awards.
Information: visit elpasolibrary.org.
