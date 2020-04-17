Some 650 students at Thomas Manor Elementary received new shoes last month thanks to the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation.
“This is the foundation’s first school-wide giveaway in YISD,” said Cindi Aboud, the foundation’s director, about the March 11 donation to the Lower Valley school.
The giveaway marked the 16th year the foundation donated new sneakers to students in the community.
“Our goal is put all school-aged kids on the same playing field by giving each one a new pair of athletic shoes. One in five American children is in need of shoes and we believe this program has enriched physical activity, self-esteem, and behavior. A new pair of shoes also means one less financial burden on families.”
