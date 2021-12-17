El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, a former title sponsor of the Sun Bowl, has been named a 2021 Legend of the Sun Bowl alongside longtime volunteer Tomi Rystad.
A volunteer with the Sun Bowl Association for 40 years, Rystad is the first woman to be named a legend.
The two will be honored during the pregame events of the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.
Leeser, owner of Hyundai of El Paso, served as the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl football game from 2010 to 2018 before becoming the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Parade in 2019 and 2020.
“There could not be a better place other than El Paso to bring visitors to,” Leeser said. “El Paso truly has everything from diverse cuisines to beautiful weather to one-of-a-kind shopping and, we are grateful to have helped many others experience it all.”
Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso helped the Sun Bowl Association with an 11-year partnership that made it possible to put on the game and host a pregame party and supported the building of floats for the Thanksgiving parade, the association said in a news release.
“Mayor Oscar Leeser has helped us out in more ways than just the title sponsorship and has always found ways to support the Sun Bowl Association,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “When he jumped on board as the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl Parade, we knew that one day, we needed to induct him as a Legend of the Sun Bowl.”
Rystad first volunteered as a favor to a friend. She has served on the Sun Bowl’s Provisions Committee.
“This is such an honor,” Rystad said. “We really didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into when we first started doing this, but to see our family grow with the Sun Bowl has really been a joy of my life.”
Rystad has made volunteering with the organization a family affair: Her husband volunteered for many years in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s while her children and grandchildren currently help out as well.
Rystad’s son, Allen, is now the head of the Provisions Committee and is guided by his mother.
“Without passionate people like Tomi Rystad and her family, we could not provide the best hospitality in the bowl business,” Olivas said. “Tomi has really taught her family what it means to be committed and we are grateful for their commitment.”
Past honorees include donors, supporters and past players or coaches such as Don Maynard, Mike Price, Tony Dorsett, Berry Switzer and El Paso Inc. sports columnist Ray Sanchez.
