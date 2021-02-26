Felipe Esparza had a busier 2020 than most stand-up comedians and actors.
He’s hosted his popular What’s Up Fool podcast, released “Bad Decision” – the first Netflix stand-up special filmed in both English and Spanish – and joined the cast of the first film to be shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, “7th & Union,” starring Mexican actor Omar Chaparro. Oh, and he’s also had recurring roles on Netflix’s “Gente-fied,” Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show” and the final season of NBC’s “Superstore.”
He’s used to the hustle.
The 44-year-old grew up in a family of nine in the projects of Boyle Heights in East Los Angeles – coincidentally where “Gente-fied” is based.
A teen father with a drug and alcohol problem, Esparza turned to his ability to make people laugh to get ahead in life – working for years doing stand-up and opening for fellow comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Paul Rodriguez.
Now the main act, Esparza will perform outdoors to a drive-in-style audience at the El Paso County Coliseum on March 6.
El Paso Inc. caught up with the Last Comic Standing winner by phone from his home in Los Angeles.
Q: You managed to stay busy in 2020 during the shutdown. What was the year like?
My wife and I had plans to celebrate our anniversary in February to go watch Post Malone in Vegas, and we started noticing things were shutting down in the days before the concert. I started noticing people were buying toilet paper like crazy, so we went to buy toilet paper instead.
I went from March to August without performing, but I got to do a couple of movies and TV shows. I’ve lost track of how many COVID tests I’ve had. 2020 was the first time my family in Mexico was sending me money.
Q: You’ve done a few of these drive-in shows. What’s it like being on stage performing to people in cars?
It’s like, “By round of a honk, honk if you’re having a good time. If you’re single, please honk.” It’s different. I had to tell myself, “They’re listening, I just can’t hear them.”
At the first show it was a learning experience. I wasn’t used to performing without hearing laughs. I felt like I was bombing. But by the second show, I went up there with a different mindset. I just try to focus on the laughs of the people that are sitting outside, in the back of their trucks or whatever.
Q: We heard you have a theory about why El Paso didn’t lose power during the freeze like the rest of Texas.
El Paso didn’t lose power because they have an extension cord connected to Juárez, powered by natural gas – Chico’s Tacos. What happened to Mexicans in Texas? They became Mex-skimos. The first time I went to El Paso I had Chico’s Tacos late at night and I had them once during the day. They are better at night. I heard they changed the cheese, though.
Q: What was it like releasing a Netflix special during the pandemic?
My wife, who has produced all my specials, and I worked hard on the special. For the Spanish one, I was going to Mexico and back three times a month, doing Spanish shows. We were excited for the special to come out. Usually, you would start to get a bunch of appearances, selling out tickets. We didn’t have that. So we have to start fresh again. People keep asking me if I’m doing the same material on the special. The answer is a big NO. So much happened in 2020.
Q: Why did you decide to record the special in both languages?
I just wanted to challenge myself. I wanted my fans who have Spanish-speaking parents. They tell me they want to bring their parents, but their parents don’t want to come. So why not do a show they can watch together? One of the first Spanish shows I did was in Long Beach. This family of seven came together – mom, dad, uncles, grandparents, kids. One of the kids was a cholo. He came up to me and he says “Hey, homie. This is the best time I’ve had with my family in my whole life.” It felt good seeing them all laugh.
