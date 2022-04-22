Last men standing: Few UTEP hoopsters on active roster

Just one month ago, the UTEP men’s basketball team was playing in its first postseason tournament in five years. Now, just three players from that squad are on the active roster.
How did this mass exodus take place in such a short amount of time? The easy answer is the transfer portal growth – but it’s a little more complicated.
The Miners won 20 games for head coach Joe Golding, and by the end of the season fans had high hopes for the program’s future.
However, shortly after the postseason Basketball Classic, point guard Jamal Bieniemy elected to turn pro and give up his final year of college eligibility. That was a little surprising since Bieniemy thrived under Golding and grew attached to El Paso.
Once UTEP’s floor general elected to go pro, other veterans entered the portal: Tydus Verhoeven, Christian Agnew, Souley Boum and Keonte Kennedy. Others like Jorell Saterfield, Bonke Maring, Emmanuel White, Kezza Giffa and Cam Clardy also entered the portal. Former San Diego State player and guard Ché Evans Jr., who was not on scholarship, also entered the portal. Alfred Hollins was a grad transfer and he is out of eligibility.
That leaves Jamari Sibley, Kevin Kalu and Ze’Rik Onyema as the last men standing from the 2021-21 team.
Finding the right fit
Why did UTEP’s best players decide to leave the program and enter the transfer portal?
The answer has nothing to do with Golding, his staff or the university.
They all played with Bryson Williams and saw what the former Miner forward did this past season at Texas Tech.
Boum has terrific high major programs offering him scholarships, and Verhoeven is reportedly considering an offer from Northwestern. Kennedy will likely receive a high major offer.
Saterfield showed flashes of potential for a stretch last season, but his production disappeared during the final six weeks of the season. It is possible that he wanted a fresh start somewhere else. Players like Maring, White, Evansand Giffa were likely told that they would not have large roles on the team next season and elected to leave UTEP to find a better fit with another program.
Time to rebuild
Golding has signed four players for next season, including former NMSU guard Mario McKinney Jr. He also has verbal commitment from Cleveland, Ohio, 6-foot-2 guard Jamal Sumlin, 6-foot-10 junior college forward Derick Hamilton, and former Loyal Marymount and junior college 6-foot-7 forward Jonathan dos Anjos.
That leaves UTEP with six remaining scholarships.
Most likely, the Miners will add multiple players before May 1 – the deadline for a player in the transfer portal to pick another school and still be eligible this season. Otherwise, the player will need to sit out this season.
Golding also needs to sign three to four more potential starters for next season. It is too early for anyone to push the panic button on the future of Miner basketball. Instead, it is important to understand that the college basketball every UTEP fan grew up with is over. The transfer portal and NIL has created a new brand of hoops, where programs will be a revolving door of players coming and going every season.
Instead of building teams through high school and junior college recruiting classes, every program will have to find the best veteran roster they can put together through the transfer portal.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.