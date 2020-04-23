The Braden Aboud Run/Walk has run its course, replacing what would have been the last race with a virtual event promoting physical fitness from home this year.
Put on by the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation, the race was to celebrate its 14th and last year this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused it to be canceled.
Instead, the foundation is inviting the public to participate in the B Strong From Home event the morning of Sunday, May 3.
Families are encouraged to go for a walk or a bike ride, exercise in their backyards or go swimming in their own pools – all while social distancing.
Families are also asked to wear their old Aboud t-shirts and post photos of themselves on social media with the hashtag #BSTRONGFROMHOME.
“Fourteen. That’s how old Braden was when he left this earth,” said Cindi Aboud, director of the foundation and the mother of its namesake.
“It seemed fitting to wind down the race this year, but because of the pandemic, we had to change course altogether.”
The foundation was created to honor Braden Aboud, a beloved student-athlete who died in a snow skiing accident in February 2007.
Braden, who would have been 27 this year, was a champion for the less fortunate in the community, Cindi Aboud said.
“This walk/run started as a small neighborhood event and by the fourth year exploded to 5,000 people, and it kept growing until we reached about 12,000,” becoming one of the largest youth-centered run/walk events in the nation, Aboud said.
Because of its growth, the event became increasingly labor intensive, and the foundation’s board of directors wanted to focus its energy on the array of programs under the organization.
Those programs include a shoe giveaway, blanket drive, backpack giveaway, tennis programs, swimming lessons and awarding grants and scholarships to students and organizations across the region.
The foundation has given back about $2 million to the community since its inception.
“We want to make sure everyone knows that the organization will still go forward. We have so many other projects that will continue,” said Gary Aboud, Braden’s father and one of the foundation’s executive directors.
