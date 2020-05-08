High schools in Las Cruces, New Mexico’s second largest city, will conduct their graduations as drive-thru ceremonies, with graduates picking up their diplomas while in cars with family members.
Las Cruces Public Schools said processions for Class of 2020 graduates of six high schools will be scheduled May 21-22 in parking lots at the Field of Dreams sports stadium, 2300 Tashiro in Las Cruces. There are about 1,600 seniors in the Class of 2020 in the district’s schools.
Superintendent Karen Trujillo said the plan satisfies law enforcement officials’ regulations on gatherings during the pandemic and will give the graduates “a one-of-a-kind celebration.”
“I would really appreciate it if we as a community rally around our seniors and encourage them to be joyful. Let’s celebrate them now in the only way we can at this time,” Trujillo said on Facebook. “As the health orders ease, we will shift, adjust and plan accordingly.”
The district said speeches and the pledge of allegiance will be prerecorded and then streamed at each ceremony’s designated start time.
Graduates then will dress in their cap and gown, decorate their vehicle and ride with up to four family members to the stadium.
Vehicles will stage in one parking lot before proceeding to another one where the principal will present graduation materials to the graduates.
Only one car per graduate will be allowed.
The celebrations are as follows:
Thursday, May 21: 9 a.m., Mayfield; 1 p.m., Arrowhead Early College; and 6 p.m., Las Cruces High School.
Friday, May 22: 9 a.m., Centennial; 1 p.m., Rio Grande Prep; and 6 p.m., Oñate.
The ceremonies will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, district officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.