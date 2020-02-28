Carpe Diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.”
The man who won an Academy Award for committing those words to script for the film “Dead Poets Society” – Tom Schulman – will be a guest at the 2020 Las Cruces International Film Festival, running March 4-8 at various theaters in Las Cruces.
Other guests include Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss (“Jaws,” “Close Encounters of The Third Kind”) and Bella Heathcote (Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows”).
El Paso Inc. spoke with Schulman about the creative process, compromising and more.
Q: Scripts always change from the page to screen. Can you tell me about your experiences with that?
When I originally wrote “Dead Poets Society,” I decided that we needed to have a better understanding of why Mr. Keating (Robin Williams) had such an affinity for “carpe diem.”
So, one day the boys go to class, Keating’s not there, and they learn he’s in the hospital. They go visit him in his hospital room ... but they find out that he has cancer. At that point you understand that his “seize the day” philosophy came from the fact that he did not have as many days as most people.
When Peter Weir became the director of the movie, we met, and he didn’t like that idea. I reasoned, saying, “Why would he have this philosophy?” and Peter said, “Because he just does. You don’t have to be dying to love life.
At the end of the movie, the boys stand on their desks for Keating, and it would be easy for almost anyone to stand up for someone who’s dying, but if he’s not dying and the only reason they’re on their desks is because of the impact he made on their lives and are standing for what he believes in, then it’s much more powerful.”
And I went, “You’re right.” I agreed, and we cut it.
Q: You once said, ‘You’re no better for having won an Oscar than you are for not.’ Do you feel that excessive praise can be harmful?
Yes! It tends to put you in a situation where you’re not working as hard. What you really need is people’s honest opinion. If people don’t communicate their feelings about what they see or what they’ve read, you’re just not going to grow. … You don’t need them to say “Oh, you’re an Oscar winner, I’d never tell an Oscar winner how to write.”
… On the first day of shooting “Dead Poets Society,” Peter Weir gathered everyone, held up the script, and said, “This is our Bible, and I want everyone here to feel free to come up to me anytime with any thought you have about anything, just please don’t be offended if I don’t use it.” That created a great set.
Q: How do you combat writer’s block and procrastination?
When my younger son was in high school, he was struggling. I was recommended a book called “How to Make Your Child into an A-Student.”
I was hesitant at first, but its secret was that as soon as they got an assignment, A-students would do the assignment right away, as best as they could.
They might get 10% done or 100%, but they would have the whole week for that eureka moment of doing something and suddenly they know the answer to a problem. They start on Monday and have five days of their subconscious working for them and can make changes.
The other students, like my son, would wait until a few hours before it was due, and then wake up on Saturday thinking “Oh, I should have done this, etc.” but it was too late!
My advice is: relax, start early, put down anything you can, no matter what it is, and give as much time to let that subconscious work on it as possible.
Q: If you were stranded on a desert island, and you could only take five films, which would you take?
"Casablanca," "The Godfather," "It’s a Wonderful Life," "Network" and
"The Conformist."