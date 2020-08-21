When Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894, its purpose was to celebrate the workers who made the United States a great country. Cities across the nation marked the occasion with parades, speeches and other festivities. It was no different in El Paso, where parades often marked the holiday.
On the Aug. 29 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, historian Bernie Sargent explores the history of Labor Day in El Paso, and the impact unions and labor organizations have had in the region.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
