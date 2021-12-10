Koz’s Christmas tour comes to ‘second home’ at Plaza

"Hold on a sec,” Dave Koz said by phone recently. “There are lots of things going on today.”
It’s a good problem to have. After losing a year’s worth of touring – including last year’s annual Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns and Christmas tours, the 2020 and 2021 editions of his popular music cruises to the COVID-19 pandemic – the amiable sax man is back in full swing.
Koz, who’ll perform at El Paso’s Plaza Theatre on Dec. 14, was speaking from Los Angeles two weeks before the launch of this year’s Christmas tour, which features Koz’s “brother from another mother” and tour regular Jonathan Butler on guitar and vocals, saxophonist Richard Elliot, trumpeter Rick Braun and singer Rebecca Jade, a veteran of Koz’s music cruises.
Jade was one of the performers in Koz’s 2020 virtual Christmas concert meant to fill the Christmas tour void while generating a little income for the tour’s promoters, including El Paso’s CM Productions. The virtual Dave Koz and Friends: The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020 concert, almost didn’t happen. Braun tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the performance, sidelining three other musicians — pianist David Benoit, Koz guitarist Randy Jacobs and Elliot — and Koz’s stage manager.
“We panicked, but amazingly we got it together,” Koz said. “I remember when that show was over, I took Jonathan Butler into my arms and started to cry uncontrollably.” The tears flowed for a full five minutes. “That moment with Jonathan was like a window into our friendship. It’s really beautiful.”
Koz returned to touring, with pandemic precautions, last summer with the Summer Horns. There was a lot of anxiety before the first performance in Florida. The Delta variant had begun to make its contagious presence known. The tour commenced with safety measures in place and went off without a hitch.
“We felt such an immediacy to see all those faces after a year plus of live streams and Facebook Live performances, when you finish and there’s dead air,” Koz said, adding: “That first show was unbelievable. It was momentous … being in front of an audience versus no audience, you find a different vat of energy that I wasn’t prepared for.”
Koz was also energized by three days of live recording with a 10-piece, horn-driven funk band recruited by Vulpeck guitarist Cory Wong, which resulted in the album “The Golden Hour” released in June, a year after his last pandemic-recorded album, “A New Day.” The Wong collaboration is easily the funkiest and most energetic album of Koz’s storied 31-year recording career, which spans more than 20 albums (including seven Christmas albums) and 12 No. 1 entries on Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.
“Cory just gave me access to a new lane in my creative life that I didn’t know existed,” Koz said. “It’s a fast lane, by the way. It was like getting into a Mazerati and just going. I’m grateful to him. I needed that, too, to stretch. It was such a fun experience.”
Of course, fun is a big part of what Koz tries to create when he gathers longtime musical friends for one of his Christmas tours.
The El Paso stop will be his 19th show locally in 22 years. All but three shows in what Koz calls his “second hometown” have sold out. Only a few tickets remain for this year’s concert.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, this tour doesn’t include meet-and-greets with fans or an intermission.
It’s unlikely this year’s recipient of the seventh Dave Koz Music Scholarship, which the Pauls established in the El Paso Community Foundation, will be awarded at the show as customary. Joseph Zapp, a 17-year-old student at Pebble Hills High School, is this year’s recipient.
Still, this year’s Christmas will feature more of the entire ensemble playing together, mixing holiday songs and carols with music from their solo repertoires.
“The overriding vibe of the show is camaraderie,” Koz said. “It’s about friendship and leaning on each other.”
Doug Pullen is the program director for the El Paso Community Foundation and Plaza Classic Film Festival.
