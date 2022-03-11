The El Paso Museum of Art will hold in-person spring camps for children and teens March 14-18.
Registration is now open for the classes, which will be led by three teaching artists at the museum’s fully equipped studios.
Topics include watercolor and the principles of water-based solution for children interested in beginning their exploration into art, painting for preteens and teens interested in discovering and developing their artistic skills in sculpture and the relationship of joined forms perfect for teens interested in clay, or pottery, museum officials said in a news release.
The camp schedule is as follows:
Kids Camps
10 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 14-18: Watercolor (ages 6-9)
10 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 14-18: Painting (ages 10-13)
Teen Camps
1:30 - 4:30 p.m. March 14-18: Sculpture (ages 14-17)
Tuition is $75. El Paso Museum of Art members receive a 20% discount.
Information and registration: 915-212-2053; epma.art/art-school/classes-and-registration
