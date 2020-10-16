Some 1,000 borderland families will receive a Thanksgiving holiday meal box thanks to The Great Khalid Foundation.
The foundation, created by El Paso music artist Khalid, teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso and Townsquare Media for the Great Thanksgiving Giveaway.
“The events of this past year have caused us to step out of our comfort zone a bit,” Linda Wolfe, executive director of the foundation, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to preserving Thanksgiving for El Paso families in need.”
Families will be provided with meal kits that include a turkey, sides and a pie for four to six people on Nov. 21.
“The holidays are such a special time and we don’t want anyone in El Paso to forego a celebration because of a lack of resources,” Wolfe said.
First Light Federal Credit Union, Muñoz Trucking, Team Casa Automotive Group, Julio Cerra Allstate, and Lovett Law Firm are among area businesses that have supported the giveaway.
Founded in 2009, the foundation first awarded merit-based scholarships to El Paso high school seniors pursuing higher education in a performing arts program.
It soon expanded to also donate backpacks filled with school supplies for area children, and in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso and Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso also gave away gift packages to mothers and fathers from those programs.
To donate: TheGreatKhalidFoundation.org.
Sponsorship packages are available through Townsquare Media.
